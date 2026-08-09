How Long Do Gaming Mice Last? Here's What Users Say
Mice experience some of the greatest wear and tear of any computer components as a result of constant clicking and scrolling. And while how long a gaming mouse lasts depends on a variety of factors — including how often you use it, how you maintain it, and whether it's wired or wireless -– users typically report their mice lasting between two and five years.
Premium gaming mice last significantly longer, and as mentioned, there are absolutely some things you can do to help your mouse keep clicking for years on end. Some users on Reddit report their mice lasting upwards of eight years, though the general consensus is that issues will start to pop up after about one and a half to two years of use. It's interesting to think about it in that context, given that manufacturers typically rate their switch durability in the tens of millions of clicks (for instance, the popular Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro has a rated durability of 100 million clicks). But switches aren't the only place a gaming mouse will wear down; other parts might also take hits over time.
Where gaming mice typically break
While the switches experience the most repeated force and usage, gaming mice will also wear down in other areas, including the sensor, chassis, side buttons, scroll wheel, skates, battery, or cable. Unfortunately, most gaming mice aren't easily repaired as parts are difficult or downright impossible to source, but you can replace mouse skates fairly easily to get that new-mouse glide feeling again (or even upgrade them to glass skates for incredibly smooth swipes across your mousepad).
The order in which parts typically break is as follows: switches, side buttons, scroll wheel, skates, cable, battery, chassis, and lastly, the sensor. Parts that see the most repeated use (especially when force is involved, such as clicking) almost always break down faster than internal components like the sensor. It is important to note that different switch types, sensor types, and chassis materials will wear at different rates.
If your mouse is due for a replacement, it will start showing the common signs: double-clicking when you only click once, clicks that don't register, mouse buttons that feel mushy or don't "click," poor tracking, significant resistance when moving the mouse across the mousepad, and a battery that dies significantly sooner than it did in the past. But while repair isn't typically a viable option, taking steps to preserve your mouse's condition can significantly extend its lifespan.
Tips for a long-lasting gaming mouse
If your goal is to keep the same gaming mouse for as long as possible, you'll want to mitigate the damage caused by typical daily use, ensure the mouse stays clean, and protect the cable or battery. In terms of damage mitigation, try to refrain from clicking your mouse buttons with too much force (easier said than done during an intense competitive game).
When it comes to cleaning your mouse, use an alcohol-free baby wipe to gently scrub the exterior and avoid moisture seeping inside. You can also use soft instruments such as a cotton swab to carefully clean the side buttons and the scroll wheel. Make sure the sensor is clean and free of dust or hair for proper tracking.
To protect the cable, make sure it's a safe distance from sharp objects and edges, isn't compressed by significant weight, and is not awkwardly coiled or folded. Using cable management tools like zip ties or desk-mounted cable brackets can help keep your setup clean and improve its longevity. If your mouse is wireless and doesn't offer smart charging features, make sure to not continue charging your mouse past 100% to prevent battery degradation.