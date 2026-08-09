How Long Do Gaming Mice Last? Here's What Users Say

Mice experience some of the greatest wear and tear of any computer components as a result of constant clicking and scrolling. And while how long a gaming mouse lasts depends on a variety of factors — including how often you use it, how you maintain it, and whether it's wired or wireless -– users typically report their mice lasting between two and five years.

Premium gaming mice last significantly longer, and as mentioned, there are absolutely some things you can do to help your mouse keep clicking for years on end. Some users on Reddit report their mice lasting upwards of eight years, though the general consensus is that issues will start to pop up after about one and a half to two years of use. It's interesting to think about it in that context, given that manufacturers typically rate their switch durability in the tens of millions of clicks (for instance, the popular Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro has a rated durability of 100 million clicks). But switches aren't the only place a gaming mouse will wear down; other parts might also take hits over time.