This Overlooked Feature Is Affecting Your OLED's Image Quality

If all you're looking for is the best visual quality, there's little reason to choose anything other than an OLED. OLED displays provide the best contrast ratios of any panel type, have faster pixel response times, and are generally made for an optimal viewing experience. However, not all OLED displays are equal, and despite paying a premium sum for a premium display, you might be disappointed if you overlook the screen's surface coating.

The main selling point of OLEDs is the color contrast that allows true ink-like blacks. Regardless of whether you're getting an entry-level model or a premium QD-OLED, all OLED TVs and monitors are supposed to share this advantage. However, if you buy one that has a matte coating, you might find that these true blacks are nowhere to be found. This is because matte finishes disperse light — if you shine a flashlight on a matte coating, it gets dispersed across the screen, instead of reflecting off a single point.

This becomes a problem if you're putting your OLED TV or monitor in a room that is well-lit, as each light that bounces off the display will disperse across the entire panel, desaturating the blacks. This is easily solvable by lowering the lights, but it's something to keep in mind if you plan on putting your OLED monitor in a relatively well-lit room. In such cases, you should opt for an OLED with a glossy coating – provided no lights are directly aimed at the glossy screen – or a non-OLED monitor altogether.