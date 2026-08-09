Battery Health Vs. Cycle Count: Which One Matters More And Why

When talking about the longevity of a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery, whether it's for a laptop, phone, smartwatch, drone, Nintendo Switch 2, wireless earbuds, or electric vehicle, terms like battery health and cycle count are thrown around. Li-ion batteries are prone to chemical degradation over time, which reduces their maximum capacity (how much charge they can hold). Unfortunately, this is a process that can't be stopped, but both battery health and cycle count provide important information about a Li-ion battery's capacity. However, there's one you should pay more attention to than the other.

Battery health informs you about the overall condition of your battery, particularly how much its capacity has degraded from when it was 100%. Cycle count is the number of times you've used 100% of the battery's current capacity. If you charge the battery to 100%, discharging it to 50% counts as a half cycle. If you top it off to 100% and then discharge it to 50% again, that would count as a full cycle over those two charges. A cycle is not always a straight line from 100% to 0%.

As you can see, these terms are related in the sense that cycle count is one of the measures of battery health. For this reason, it's battery health that matters more, which is why it's often talked about more by brands like Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, and Google when it comes to the condition of the lithium-ion batteries. It encompasses everything that can degrade your device's battery over time.