Who Owns Acer?

Started back in 1976 as Multitech Electronics Inc., Acer was founded by engineer Stan Shih, his wife Carolyn Yeh, and a group of partners. Shih would serve as President and Chairman of Acer Inc., and is still with the company today, serving on the Acer board as Honorary Chairman. During his tenure leading Acer, Shih structured the company differently from the norm at the time for the region.

Instead of being the traditional family-owned business, Shih favored a decentralized organizational structure. He looked to grant groups within the company autonomy over what they did. In 1998 this led to Acer reorganizing into five groups. Acer remains independent with control of the company residing in a board of directors and shareholders.

This means that no singular person or group owns Acer outright. Instead, the company is publicly traded, with ownership dispersed among a mix of groups. Ownership is not controlled by a singular group, with around 73.7% being controlled by public companies and retail investors, 18.2% by mutual funds, and 8% by institutional investors, at the time of writing. These groups meet yearly at a shareholders meeting to discuss reports and company strategy.