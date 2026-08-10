Who Owns Acer?
Started back in 1976 as Multitech Electronics Inc., Acer was founded by engineer Stan Shih, his wife Carolyn Yeh, and a group of partners. Shih would serve as President and Chairman of Acer Inc., and is still with the company today, serving on the Acer board as Honorary Chairman. During his tenure leading Acer, Shih structured the company differently from the norm at the time for the region.
Instead of being the traditional family-owned business, Shih favored a decentralized organizational structure. He looked to grant groups within the company autonomy over what they did. In 1998 this led to Acer reorganizing into five groups. Acer remains independent with control of the company residing in a board of directors and shareholders.
This means that no singular person or group owns Acer outright. Instead, the company is publicly traded, with ownership dispersed among a mix of groups. Ownership is not controlled by a singular group, with around 73.7% being controlled by public companies and retail investors, 18.2% by mutual funds, and 8% by institutional investors, at the time of writing. These groups meet yearly at a shareholders meeting to discuss reports and company strategy.
Shareholders own and guide Acer
This ownership type helped Acer compete in the ever-expanding computer market. Over the years, Acer has made a number of acquisitions that saw it shift from a hardware manufacturer to a product designer and distributor.
Acer acquired Packard Bell and Gateway throughout the 2000s. These acquisitions would help grow Acer's PC division which still exists today. Acer PCs like the Aspire TC-1775-UR11 are considered among the most reliable budget PCs of 2026.
But one of Acer's biggest acquisitions was when the company acquired Texas Instruments' laptop division in 1997. What Acer learned from that acquisition would lead to its successful laptop business. The faint threads of Texas Instruments are still seen in the Acer Aspire 16 AI, which is one of the best budget laptops in 2026. And with Acer laptops often praised for their reliability, this ownership structure seems to know what it's doing.