What Are Blue Light Screen Protectors, And Do You Need One?

These days, screen protectors do more than just safeguard our screens against scratches and drops. For instance, we now have privacy screen protectors, which obscure your phone's screen unless you're looking straight at it. When viewed at an angle, you see nothing, preventing people from spying on what you're doing on your phone while in public. We also have screen protectors that claim to block blue light, which is visible light with a short wavelength of between 380 and 500 nanometers, often appearing (surprise!) blue to the human eye.

Blue light screen protectors have a special coating with a yellowish tint that filters out 30% to 60% of blue light emitted from our devices. But why is it important to filter out this type of light? If you are to believe companies that sell these anti-blue light screen protectors, they protect your eyes from harm and help you sleep better. Turns out, you probably don't need them for the first reason, but they can help with the second one, even though it might not be enough.

If you're cool with software-based blue-light filtering, you also don't need these blue light screen protectors. Modern phones and computers have built-in blue light filters that are free and effectively block between 30% and 70% of blue light, depending on the intensity level you've set. These software-based filters go by different names. For instance, it's called Eye Comfort Shield on Samsung phones, Night Light on Windows 11, and Night Shift on iOS and macOS.