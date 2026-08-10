3 Chinese Smart Home Products As Powerful As Amazon Alexa Devices

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Amazon Alexa devices are still among the most popular options for anyone who wants a voice assistant to integrate with their smart home, but they are far from the only game in town. Even if you rule out competing products from other major American tech companies like Apple and Google, there are still several Chinese smart home brands that offer speakers, displays, and hubs with great options for anyone who wants to control lighting or appliances and create other home automations. Many times, these features are just as good as those found in Amazon models.

For anyone who no longer wants to use the Alexa ecosystem, these Chinese options end up being interesting alternatives. Unfortunately, not all products are easy to find in the United States, since some are made primarily for the Chinese public. But international stores are expanding access, and the Matter smart home standard is slowly but surely helping with cross-ecosystem compatibility, making them increasingly more practical for people who live outside China.

Some models also offer a different approach from Alexa for home automation, such as prioritizing local controls or even providing compatibility with several protocols. For these reasons, we're highlighting some options from Chinese brands that you can consider for your smart home instead of Amazon Alexa.