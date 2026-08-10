Is It Safe To Charge A Laptop With A Battery Pack?

That 240-watt figure might be especially appealing to you if you own one of a number of gaming laptops that come with a lower-rating adapter. Don't get too excited: There's a reason why your beast of a Windows laptop comes with a bulky AC brick that uses a more insulated connector.

As you deal with more energy, you also deal with a greater risk of electrical leakage that can build up or explode into an outright hazard. Take it from me, someone who's used a higher-wattage USB-C wall adapter than the one my laptop was supplied with — luckily, I wasn't injured, but the fans in my heatsink system did exhibit a loud buzzing when they spun up. That was likely a symptom of the larger harms I was doing to my computer.

While it's not often published, many laptops will limit USB PD power connections to 100W. You might see chatter on the rare Reddit or forum thread with some random owner asking about why they can't use their USB-C power bank to effectively charge their device. HP does actually call out that limit on the product pages for its more capable models, albeit in a small footnote at the bottom. In short, you should be able to plug your laptop into a power bank and charge it on lighter usage. Expect your laptop to begin discharging under heavier loads. Certain features contingent on charge status, such as discrete GPU activation, may also not behave as you would normally expect.