What Are Quantum Dots, And What Are They Actually Used For?

Quantum dots are nanoscale semiconductor crystals that make up core materials used in display screens, bio-marking, photovoltaics, short-wave infrared sensing, quantum computing, and more. The science behind it is actually quite simple: quantum dots have discrete rather than continuous energy levels due to their confined size. This matters because it's easier to control the energy the electron emits during the relaxation state in quantum dots. Also, this phenomenon is how you can fine-tune the exact color seen on your QLED screen.

The easiest way to understand how it works is to focus on the size of the quantum dots and how it relates to their electrical and optical characteristics. Small dots, around 2 nm in diameter, emit high-energy photons, producing blue and violet light. Medium dots, around 4 nm, emit mid-energy photons, producing yellow and green light, while large dots, around 6 nm, emit low-energy photons, producing red light. You can also numerically evaluate this by measuring the band gap; the change in energy between the excited and ground states is equal to Planck's constant multiplied by the speed of light, then divided by the wavelength.

In other words, the band gap is inversely proportional to the particle size. Because the emitted wavelengths and sizes can be easily controlled, quantum dots have attracted interest for various applications. They are used in screen technology, mainly in QLED and QD-OLED TVs and monitors. They are also used in biological imaging for receptor transport and intracellular signaling, and for their semiconductor properties in solar cells.