A New Motorola Smartwatch Just Leaked - Here's What We Know

If you're a fan of smartwatches, you might remember the introduction of the Moto 360 back in 2014. It was one of the first Android smartwatches from a major manufacturer to feature a distinctive round screen, making it look like a traditional watch. By 2016, though, Motorola discontinued making new smartwatches and instead licensed the Moto brand name to a third-party manufacturer for several years. There's no official record of Motorola doing its best Arnold Schwarzenegger "I'll be back" impersonation at the time, but a decade later, that's exactly what's happening.

Motorola already released its own Moto Watch in January 2026. The Mac Observer recently published leaked photos and details of what Motorola is reportedly calling the Moto Watch Ultra internally — a supposed upgrade to the Moto Watch. Some of the expected features of the Moto Watch Ultra include a 46mm round watch face, LTE connectivity, built-in GPS, and water resistance up to 50 meters. It's important to note that, at this point, Motorola has not yet officially announced the Watch Ultra. The leaked photos may portray a product that will never move past the prototype phase.