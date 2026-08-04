A New Motorola Smartwatch Just Leaked - Here's What We Know
If you're a fan of smartwatches, you might remember the introduction of the Moto 360 back in 2014. It was one of the first Android smartwatches from a major manufacturer to feature a distinctive round screen, making it look like a traditional watch. By 2016, though, Motorola discontinued making new smartwatches and instead licensed the Moto brand name to a third-party manufacturer for several years. There's no official record of Motorola doing its best Arnold Schwarzenegger "I'll be back" impersonation at the time, but a decade later, that's exactly what's happening.
Motorola already released its own Moto Watch in January 2026. The Mac Observer recently published leaked photos and details of what Motorola is reportedly calling the Moto Watch Ultra internally — a supposed upgrade to the Moto Watch. Some of the expected features of the Moto Watch Ultra include a 46mm round watch face, LTE connectivity, built-in GPS, and water resistance up to 50 meters. It's important to note that, at this point, Motorola has not yet officially announced the Watch Ultra. The leaked photos may portray a product that will never move past the prototype phase.
How the new Ultra appears to compare to other smartwatches
Plenty of people still have a positive view of the original Moto 360 smartwatch design. Motorola may be trying to tap into those feelings of nostalgia by rejoining the premium smartwatch market, where the proposed Ultra would potentially compete directly with the Apple Ultra 3 and Samsung Galaxy Ultra 2. Although Motorola has announced nothing official about the Ultra, including pricing, the Apple and Samsung smartwatches retail for about $800 and $700, respectively.
Compared to the standard Moto Watch with an aluminum frame, the Ultra is expected to have an upgraded stainless steel chassis. The Ultra appears to have multiple optical sensors on the back of the device, aimed at tracking health and fitness data. The Moto Watch also tracks health metrics, but some reviewers expressed disappointment in the heart rate monitor's accuracy. Ultimately, the Moto Watch is a cheap smartwatch that competes in the budget segment, while the Ultra is expected to be a higher-end option.
If Motorola returns to manufacturing premium smartwatches, the new Watch Ultra will add to the company's extensive lineup of consumer tech products. The brand currently sells several products, such as the Moto Buds 2 Earbuds, wireless tracking tags, portable speakers, tablets, smartphones, and more.