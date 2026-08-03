4 Android Smartwatches To Consider Instead Of The OnePlus Watch 3

If you're looking for a new smartwatch to use with an Android phone, a OnePlus model might be on your mind. But with OnePlus confirming that it will exit the U.S. market, you probably want to go another route. That said, the OnePlus Watch 3 is a fantastic device with incredible battery life. In our review, we loved the stylish design, the robust health tracking, and, most notably, the dual-processor approach to preserving battery life. This splits resources between background tasks like the ambient display and more intensive ones, like workout tracking and GPS. This allows the watch to last for up to five days per charge, or even up to 16 with power saver mode.

That's a tough feat to achieve, which is why most advanced smartwatches only last a day or two, some maybe a couple days, before needing to be recharged. Beyond the battery, it's a well-rounded smartwatch with all the essential health tracking features you want, a solid design, and an intuitive and informative companion app. Finding a smartwatch that can compete, however, isn't as tough as you think. Big brands like Garmin, Samsung, and Google, as well as smaller brands like Amazfit, all have great alternatives to consider.