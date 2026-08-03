4 Android Smartwatches To Consider Instead Of The OnePlus Watch 3
If you're looking for a new smartwatch to use with an Android phone, a OnePlus model might be on your mind. But with OnePlus confirming that it will exit the U.S. market, you probably want to go another route. That said, the OnePlus Watch 3 is a fantastic device with incredible battery life. In our review, we loved the stylish design, the robust health tracking, and, most notably, the dual-processor approach to preserving battery life. This splits resources between background tasks like the ambient display and more intensive ones, like workout tracking and GPS. This allows the watch to last for up to five days per charge, or even up to 16 with power saver mode.
That's a tough feat to achieve, which is why most advanced smartwatches only last a day or two, some maybe a couple days, before needing to be recharged. Beyond the battery, it's a well-rounded smartwatch with all the essential health tracking features you want, a solid design, and an intuitive and informative companion app. Finding a smartwatch that can compete, however, isn't as tough as you think. Big brands like Garmin, Samsung, and Google, as well as smaller brands like Amazfit, all have great alternatives to consider.
Garmin Instinct 3
The Garmin Instinct 3 is a good choice that brings the power of Garmin tracking and exclusive features like Body Battery to the table. It lasts for up to 18 days in smartwatch mode, or seven days if using the always-on display. Plus, you can extend this to virtually endless battery if you opt for the solar version. It's also ultra-rugged with a metal-reinforced bezel and scratch-resistant display, and it meets an even higher 10 ATM rating for water-resistance (versus just 5 ATM for the OnePlus Watch 3).
You get smaller (and larger) size options to fit differently sized wrists. The OnePlus Watch 3 was originally only available in one size, but the company did eventually release a smaller version of the Watch 3 as well. Since the Instinct 3 runs on the Garmin OS rather than Wear OS, you can use it with an iPhone, too. Tracking all the same metrics, the Garmin Instinct 3 has enhancements like more accurate GPS via multi-band connectivity with SATIQ technology, lifestyle logging, nutrition logging (with a Garmin Connect+ plan), Garmin Coach, the option to create custom workouts, Garmin Messenger, and more. It even has a built-in flashlight. While it's slightly more expensive than the OnePlus Watch 3, the Instinct 3 is a solid alternative that's worth the extra few bucks if you're really into tracking your health and fitness.
Amazfit Bip 6
Another smartwatch option you can use with both Android and iOS, the Amazfit Bip 6 is a fraction of the price of the OnePlus Watch 3, and it's a cheap Android smartwatch that Consumer Reports recommends buying. It's made of aluminum rather than the more rugged titanium and stainless steel used in the OnePlus Watch 3. But you still get up to 14 days of battery life and can leverage the Zepp app for health tracking the same way the OnePlus Watch 3 uses the OHealth app. It offers tracking of workouts, vitals, and other health metrics just the same, and it has a larger screen with a rectangular design for those who prefer it.
You get even more activity modes at more than 140 versus more than 100 with the OnePlus Watch 3, including unique ones like HYROX Race mode. It boasts the same 5 ATM water resistance and adds features like free downloadable maps for trail runners and cyclers, which the OnePlus Watch 3 has as well through Wear OS and Google. With the OnePlus Watch 3, you can use voice control via Google Gemini, and the Amazfit Bip 6 permits the same through Zepp Flow. As a budget option with a reputation for reliability, the Amazfit Bip 6 doesn't really make any concessions when it comes to features. You'll get a comparable experience, albeit in a product that isn't as sleek looking, for under $100.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
The rugged new titanium smartwatch Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is admittedly much more expensive than the OnePlus Watch 3. But you get upgrades like even greater durability, with a 10 ATM rating and IP69K certification, which means it can withstand greater water depths and pressure. It can even be worn while diving and offers special diving features when using the Diving app (coming later this year). Designed for extreme outdoor adventurers, it has dedicated sports modes, like Trail Run, and guidance beyond fitness, like Nutrition Alerts.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 does only come in one large size, and its 800 mAh battery will only last two or three days per charge, so that's one big concession compared to the amazing battery life of the OnePlus Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has a higher version of Bluetooth at 6.0 versus 5.2, so you can expect a more reliable connection. There's also twice the storage at 64 GB versus 32 GB, and the option for LTE if you want a standalone cellular connection. With features like 5,000 nits of brightness, a massive increase compared to the OnePlus Watch 3's 2,200 nits, and seamless connectivity with Samsung Galaxy smartphones (it works with all Android phones, though), you might find that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is worth saving up for instead.
Google Pixel Watch 4
Yes, the Google Pixel Watch 5 is coming, but even once it arrives with upgrades, the Google Pixel Watch 4 will still be one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. And it costs about the same as the OnePlus Watch 3, depending on which size and version you choose. You get a similarly rounded, but more refined and sleek design (it doesn't look bulky on your wrist). Available in two sizes as well, the Pixel Watch 4 is made of aluminum, so you don't get the same rugged stainless steel design. But it does also boast a 5 ATM rating and IP68 certification and is much lighter. The screen is brighter, at up to 3,000 nits, and you get not only Bluetooth 6.0 and the option for 4G LTE (with a plan), but also satellite SOS communication. That feature, which comes free for the first two years, is useful in the event of an emergency when you don't have Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity.
You do get a much smaller battery that only lasts up to 30 to 40 hours per charge, depending on which size, and up to 48 or 72 hours with Battery Saver Mode. So, that's the biggest concession you'll have to make. But you get the same Wear OS experience, plus the option to use the new Google Health app and subscribe to Google Health Premium for AI insights, coaching, and more. If you want a more AI-driven experience with deeper Google integration, the Pixel Watch 4 has more to offer.
Methodology
These smartwatches were chosen based on an aggregation of trusted reviews, including our own experience reviewing many of them. They each meet or exceed the OnePlus Watch 3 in areas where it stands out, like efficient battery life and durability, and either fall in line for pricing or are much cheaper (one model is a big step up, though). They all work with Android phones, but two can also seamlessly pair with iPhones as well for those who want something that's OS-agnostic. All remain on the market and hail from popular brands that customers rave about.