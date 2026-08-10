Can You Really Get A Free Phone For Switching Your Carrier?

If you are thinking about switching carriers just to get a new phone, know that it is possible. Companies like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T offer new smartphones as an incentive to attract new customers and even compete for users with rivals. These offers can involve flagship phones from major brands, although the discount usually comes in the form of monthly bill credits rather than a single upfront discount.

In practice, you do not receive the new phone without commitments, since you usually need to transfer your current number, open a new line, and also sign up for a plan. Many of these promotions require the customer to subscribe to one of the most expensive offers and still include additional conditions. So, sometimes you need to trade in a used device or keep the service subscription for a long period, such as two or three years.

It's possible to find alternatives outside the big three carriers as well, since there are MVNO plans and companies connected to the federal Lifeline program, such as Cintex Wireless, that offer the best cheap plans and also offer free phones. However, in these cases, the devices offered are usually basic or older models, and the offers also tend to be more limited for users.