Is It Safe To Use An Old iPad That No Longer Gets Software Support?

If you recently found an old iPad lost around the house and decided it could be repurposed, then you need to be a little careful. iPads that no longer get software updates or security patches are not safe for online activity, handling sensitive financial data, or accessing other private accounts. Among the issues, these tablets most likely haven't received proper updates to protect against sophisticated attacks, and it's possible that your tablet could become a security risk.

Besides that, older devices run on legacy hardware that could be more prone to vulnerabilities. That's because an iPad with the A9 chip, for example, has been around for so long that hackers might have exploited some of its hardware vulnerabilities. As a result, some of these loopholes can't even be patched by a software update, as the flaws are in the hardware. Still, it doesn't mean you should throw your iPad away. The best tip is to use your old tablet as an offline device, meaning you should only take advantage of it as a single-purpose device, such as an e-reader, a digital photo frame, or as a digital clock.