Who Owns Atari Today? The Retro Console Brand Had Many Owners

In the '70s and '80s, Atari was one of the biggest names in video games. Founded in 1972 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, the California-based company Atari Inc. was a pioneer in home consoles, home computers, and arcade games, and is widely credited by experts with laying the foundation for modern gaming as we know it.

Not only did Atari Inc. popularize the arcade cabinet, thus birthing arcade culture, the company also released iconic titles, such as "Asteroids" and "Pong." In fact, 80s arcades are still relevant today as Gen Z are drawn to them for socializing. Atari's groundbreaking console, the Atari 2600, which has now become a collectible, also helped pave the way for modern home consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

However, the Atari brand's journey has been a somewhat convoluted one. The brand has changed hands numerous times over the last 50 years, and is now owned by the French holding company Atari SA (formerly Infogrames), which continues to make games and hardware. Below, we break down who has owned the Atari brand and company over the years and more on who owns it today.