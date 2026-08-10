5 Devices That Don't Need A Screen Protector

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Using a screen protector can be the best way to protect tech gear from accidents that could become something bigger. For this reason, many people put a screen protector on their new smartphone the moment they buy one. However, there are products like laptops, e-readers, and foldable phones that simply don't need the extra protection — not necessarily because the display can't break, but because the projected experience doesn't allow a screen protector to actually fit in.

There are many (expensive) devices that you may want to add extra protection to, like the Apple Vision Pro, but it's impossible to protect the inner displays with a second screen, and the outer one can't properly adhere to the high curvature of virtual reality or mixed reality handsets. In cases like this, the best way to protect your tech device is by adding proper protection when carrying it, as the displays can sustain damage by bumping into other items and make them feel more worn out than they should have been.

That said, these are some devices that don't need a screen protector, why they don't need it — as sometimes this alleged extra protection can do more harm than good — and what you can do to mitigate possible issues with the products' displays and more.