5 Things You Should Never Do With Your MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is already an expensive machine, so naturally Apple raised prices for the current models, and then with a newly redesigned Mac expected in late 2026 or early 2027, it's only natural that prices for this machine will just keep going up. This is why, if you want to buy a MacBook Pro, or you already have one, it's good to know about some mistakes that people make that can greatly shorten its lifespan that you need to avoid.

Besides those, as a MacBook Pro owner since 2010, I've been through a lot of dos and don'ts with the machines I've owned, and these are some of the things you should never do with yours, including putting on a webcam cover, cleaning it with an alcohol-based product, or even using it outdoors during a heatwave. Just because Apple made a premium product doesn't mean it's indestructible.

For example, when I owned the last 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel chip, it didn't have a MagSafe cable. I accidentally stumbled over the machine, only to see its display break completely. When Apple released the M1 Pro MacBook Pro, which is the laptop I still own, I told myself I would never use a USB-C cable if I had the proper MagSafe cable, and this has saved my life ever since. Here are some other things you should never do with your MacBook Pro.