Waze Vs. Google Maps: Which App Is Best For Road Trips?

A well-planned road trip has a road-ready vehicle, lots of snacks, emergency supplies, and a trusted navigation app. The latter is arguably just as important as the rest of your checklist. After all, the last thing you want is to get lost in an unfamiliar location. Google Maps is a popular navigation apps for both Android and iOS users, but Wase is one of free Google Maps alternatives that users swear by.

Both are owned by Google, but they're completely different from each other. Waze has features that are better than Google Maps. Thanks to its crowdsourced data, it's effective at rerouting you during heavy traffic and alerting you about live hazards, police, and speed traps. Google Maps comes with tools that are better than Waze, such as saved places, lists, and a cleaner interface.

When going on a road trip, though, there's a clear winner between the two: Google Maps. This is largely because of its multi-stop route planning and offline maps, two of the top concerns for road trip navigation. On top of that, Waze's strength is that it relies on crowdsourced data, so if you're planning a road trip through rural areas, the real-time traffic and hazard reports might not be as accurate as users expect since there are fewer Wazers in that area to report data.