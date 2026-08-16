Can You Use Two Different Brands In A Dual Monitor Setup?

If you're in the midst of setting up your ideal productivity battlestation, odds are you've considered a multi-monitor paradigm, in which case you've probably run into a common question: is it ok to diversify brands when using multiple monitors?

Let me put your fears at rest: as someone who's currently using a desktop PC outputting to a 65-inch 4K TV and a 28-inch Dell Omen monitor, it is absolutely possible to mix and match displays to your heart's content. As my setup proves, they not only don't need to share a brand; they don't even need to be the same display type (or even both, if you're looking to expand beyond a pair of displays).

That said, there are some advantages to matching displays that are of similar size, type, or brand, particularly if you're extending your desktop rather than mirroring it. But the bottom line is that nearly any display that works with your GPU/outputs should pair fine with any other; just keep these tips in mind when choosing a monitor for any scenario.