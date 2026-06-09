5 Things You Should Consider When Buying A New Monitor, According To Users

A monitor's refresh rate is another key feature to consider, as it impacts how smooth everything looks when you are scrolling around or gaming. It's measured in hertz (Hz) and denotes how many times a panel updates the image on the screen in one second. The standard refresh rate you'll find in a monitor is 60Hz, and while it's typically fine for office work, browsing the internet, and media consumption, higher refresh rates like 120Hz and 144Hz can make actions like dragging windows around the screen and scrolling through long documents feel more fluid and smoother. A high refresh rate panel also reduces eye fatigue during long viewing sessions.

More importantly, if you're into gaming and want smoother action, a high refresh rate panel becomes necessary. Fortunately, high refresh rate panels in computer monitors are pretty common and not a premium feature. However, while it may seem like getting the highest refresh rate possible would be the best course of action, you'll get diminishing returns after 240Hz, and in terms of value for money, 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rates are typically a sweet spot in monitors. It's also important to remember that you need a powerful GPU to push the higher refresh rates, especially as you go higher in resolution.

Besides the refresh rate, it's crucial to consider whether your monitor supports the compatible variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, like Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync, for the GPU your computer is using. VRR is used to match the monitor's refresh rate with the frame rates being pushed by your GPU, and without it, your monitor will suffer from screen tearing or distorted visuals as multiple frames are mashed together.