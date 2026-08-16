This Is The Phone Brand OnePlus Users Should Switch To For Their Next Phone

Nothing may seem like the obvious brand to switch to now that OnePlus is leaving the U.S. market. After all, OnePlus was co-founded by Carl Pei, who also owns the Nothing Phone brand. And sure, these two companies have a lot in common; corporate culture is often top-down. But we aren't here to talk about idealism; we're here to discuss the best brand a OnePlus user should consider for their next phone, and the one that offers the most similar devices at similar price points is actually Motorola.

The industry is right in the middle of plenty of upheaval, thanks to the scarcity of both RAM and storage. Not only is this a big reason why OnePlus is leaving the U.S. and UK markets, but it also means finding high-end specs at midrange prices is going to be harder than ever. With the loss of OnePlus, the only way to get a comparable flagship killer is now to pay a little more. However, if you wish to get the most bang for your buck as you did with OnePlus, while also scoring a device that can rip through demanding apps and games with powerful chips, Motorola's current lineup closely resembles OnePlus' full line, much more than competitors like Nothing or Google.

So, even though smartphone prices are rising as the necessary hardware is much more expensive to procure, and OnePlus will no longer offer its affordable smartphones sporting high-end specs in the U.S., that doesn't mean there aren't any alternatives worth looking at. Motorola gets closest to OnePlus' high-spec hardware and clean stock-like software without breaking the bank, handily helped by its carrier dominance in the U.S., ensuring its phones are readily available on the market.