This Is The Phone Brand OnePlus Users Should Switch To For Their Next Phone
Nothing may seem like the obvious brand to switch to now that OnePlus is leaving the U.S. market. After all, OnePlus was co-founded by Carl Pei, who also owns the Nothing Phone brand. And sure, these two companies have a lot in common; corporate culture is often top-down. But we aren't here to talk about idealism; we're here to discuss the best brand a OnePlus user should consider for their next phone, and the one that offers the most similar devices at similar price points is actually Motorola.
The industry is right in the middle of plenty of upheaval, thanks to the scarcity of both RAM and storage. Not only is this a big reason why OnePlus is leaving the U.S. and UK markets, but it also means finding high-end specs at midrange prices is going to be harder than ever. With the loss of OnePlus, the only way to get a comparable flagship killer is now to pay a little more. However, if you wish to get the most bang for your buck as you did with OnePlus, while also scoring a device that can rip through demanding apps and games with powerful chips, Motorola's current lineup closely resembles OnePlus' full line, much more than competitors like Nothing or Google.
So, even though smartphone prices are rising as the necessary hardware is much more expensive to procure, and OnePlus will no longer offer its affordable smartphones sporting high-end specs in the U.S., that doesn't mean there aren't any alternatives worth looking at. Motorola gets closest to OnePlus' high-spec hardware and clean stock-like software without breaking the bank, handily helped by its carrier dominance in the U.S., ensuring its phones are readily available on the market.
Motorola has the goods you're looking for
First, let's compare the OnePlus Nord N30 5G. The phone retailed for $300 in 2023, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, packing a Snapdragon 695 5G. Looking at Motorola, it offers the Moto G Stylus (2025) for $400, with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip alongside 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and is often on sale, bringing you close to the Nord's low-end pricing.
Next is the $700 OnePlus 15R, and this is a tough device to find a comparable alternative for, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB base storage. It's unique in its high specs and midrange price, leaving you two options. The Motorola Edge and its midrange Dimensity 7450 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB base storage is $600 — $100 cheaper than the 15R. Or you can make a $400 jump to the Razr+ clamshell at $1,100, packing a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. Thanks to Motorola's lineup, there are a couple of midrange alternatives.
Last is the OnePlus 15, and its $900 base model offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage paired with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The closest Motorola model to match is the Signature, which offers a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB base storage, but it's not sold officially in the U.S., so you'll have to import it through a trusted store like Etoren for $1,344. If you'd rather not import, there is the Razr Ultra (2026) at $1,500, using the same Snapdragon 8 Elite as the OnePlus 15, offering 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage.
Prices are only going up from here
At the end of the day, OnePlus is a hard act to follow. Thanks to its incredible pricing for its highly-performant phones, no matter whether you were interested in the low end, midrange, or high end, OnePlus had you covered. Sadly, component prices are rising to the point that Oppo felt the need to remove its subsidiary OnePlus from the U.S. and the UK, leaving a rather large hole in the market. Increasing prices are also a major reason why people are keeping their smartphones for longer.
But if there is one company that gets closest to the OnePlus ethos of lean stock-ish firmware and solid specs at respectable prices, that's Motorola. Sure, it would be nice to see models like the Signature make their way stateside to really round out the company's selection. However, thanks to models like the Edge and G Stylus alongside its Razr line, you are still covered across all three smartphone price ranges with fairly comparable options, ensuring Motorola is the brand OnePlus users should switch to for their next phone.