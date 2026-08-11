How Much Solar Power Does Your Home Need To Go Completely Off-Grid?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average U.S. household uses roughly 10,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity every year, which breaks down to 875 kWh a month or 28.8 kWh a day. You can find your personal energy usage by checking your power bill (look for a section labeled "Usage," "Electricity Consumption," or "kWh" on your monthly statement), or by checking your meter (note the number today, wait 30 days, and subtract your starting reading from the new reading to find your total monthly usage).

Next, you'll need to figure out how much energy an individual solar panel will generate. A simple way to estimate it is to multiply the panel wattage by the average peak sun hours and multiply that by the system efficiency. For example, a 400W panel in a location with 4.5 peak sun hours and 80% efficiency would result in the following equation: 400 × 4.5 × 0.8 = 1,440 Wh. That equates to 1.44 kWh per day. To discover how many peak sun hours your location receives, check a peak sun hours calculator. You can also make use of a solar calculator.

Finally, divide the energy usage of your household by the output of an individual panel to determine the number of panels you'll likely need to supply your home. Going slightly over will always be preferable to being under your required output and finding yourself regularly coming up short and having to rely on the grid to bridge the gap, hence the 20% rule when installing solar.