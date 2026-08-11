Considering Samsung saw as much as $270 billion in revenue in 2026, it's impossible to deny the tech giant has been killing it recently. As a manufacturer pushing out the most reliable Android smartphones while also managing to become one of the biggest smart TV brands, almost anything Samsung puts out is bound to stick on brand recognition alone. So, what happened to its dedicated camera equipment, though? Why did Samsung stop making cameras?

It's fairly simple: Samsung pulled the plug on its camera business in 2017, citing the growing popularity of smartphones and declining sales for standalone cameras. Of course, if you're even remotely familiar with classic camera brands, this isn't all that odd. After all, Pentax, Contax, Minolta, and Konica have all disappeared from the camera market. Only the stuff that catered to professionals survived, such as Nikon and Canon. Samsung may have made solid advancements with its revolutionary NX-series of mirrorless cameras, but the pros were reluctant to come on board, as most were either team Canon or Nikon or started switching to Sony's mirrorless system.

On top of Samsung's strange positioning in the space, smartphone cameras practically rendered the low-end consumer camera market dead. Ironically, it was the portion of the market where Samsung was well-versed. So, in a sense, Samsung's smartphone camera quality helped kill its own business.