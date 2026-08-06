Every Harrison Ford Sci-Fi Movie That Isn't Star Wars, Ranked

When it came to deciding the worst movie on this very niche but Ford-focused list, there was only one title that fit the bill. We're not out to get "Cowboys and Aliens" or anything, but unfortunately, upon inspection of the box office receipts for this 2021 Jon Favreau-directed movie, it's clear that no one was out to get it either, given that it remains one of the actor's biggest flops. Adapted from the comic book of the same name, "Cowboys and Aliens" saw Ford as a gruff, excessively grumpy cattleman who runs into trouble when a stranger (Daniel Craig) stumbles into town, being chased by aliens.

On paper, this really does read like a surefire win. The director of "Iron Man" is helming a project starring James Bond and Han Solo as they both fight aliens in the Old West. What could possibly go wrong? Unfortunately, far too much. For as out there as the title might sound, "Cowboys and Aliens" plays things far too safe in a by-the-numbers action romp that never pushes its two stars outside the safe zone.

There are some great supporting talents lending a hand, including Sam Rockwell, Paul Dano and Walton Goggins before he made it big, but in truth, anyone could've taken on the roles of Craig or Ford, and not a lot would've changed. Ultimately, a movie that should've made you want to be a cowboy fighting aliens leaves you wondering if you'd rather do anything else instead.