Steam Deck OLED Vs. ROG Ally: Which Gaming Handheld Should You Buy In 2026?

The Steam Deck OLED ranked highest amongst the eight major handheld gaming consoles for good reasons. Both models have an AMD processor and graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1280 x 800 resolution, 7.4-inch OLED screen. While the ROG Xbox Ally X has better specs, the Steam Deck makes up for that with the overall user experience. Valve's handheld is built around optimization thanks to SteamOS, a Linux-based OS that's capable of running games made for Windows.

There's also the Steam Deck Verified system, which makes clear what is and isn't compatible with the hardware. You may need to tweak some settings once you're in the game, but I've rarely had to do that in the four years that I've had mine. Having your games ready to immediately jump into once you've downloaded them is perfect for casual users and those who aren't particularly tech-savvy. You can also download Steam Deck apps like other launchers, though it's not as straightforward as it is on the ROG Ally.

Unfortunately, the Steam Deck's price isn't great. $789 for the 512GB and $949 for the 1TB, a price increase of $240 and $300, respectively. I'm an early adopter who still loves my Steam Deck, but I paid around $400 for a 256GB LCD model. I certainly have no interest in spending nearly double for a better screen and more storage space. At its core, even the Steam Deck OLED is a four-year-old piece of tech being sold at an exorbitant price, which makes it hard to recommend right now.