There may come a time when you want to play a video game, but you're not home on your comfortable couch with your Xbox, PlayStation, or gaming PC. When that happens, you could turn to your smartphone to play the latest AAA or indie release through cloud gaming, or just download games through the app store. There are several phones that make for great gaming, but owners of one say it may be the best overall.

The RedMagic 11S Pro Android smartphone is one that users consistently say is the best for anyone looking to play games on the go. Comb through Reddit and you will find plenty of threads with titles asking for the most powerful gaming phones or the best phone for gaming all listing the RedMagic as the overall greatest choice. Fans say they go for the RedMagic as it offers liquid cooling that provides refreshing air to the phone so it doesn't overheat. Another reason the RedMagic 11 is a solid choice for gaming on a smartphone is due to its lightning quick Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Pair that with the Redmagic's RedCore R4 chip and the phone provides faster game performance, smoother visuals, and powerful cooling. The Redmagic is capable of a resolution of up to 2K and 144Hz and it's all available for around $799.