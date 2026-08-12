Not Samsung, Not Google: Users Say This Brand Makes The Best Android Phone For Gaming
There may come a time when you want to play a video game, but you're not home on your comfortable couch with your Xbox, PlayStation, or gaming PC. When that happens, you could turn to your smartphone to play the latest AAA or indie release through cloud gaming, or just download games through the app store. There are several phones that make for great gaming, but owners of one say it may be the best overall.
The RedMagic 11S Pro Android smartphone is one that users consistently say is the best for anyone looking to play games on the go. Comb through Reddit and you will find plenty of threads with titles asking for the most powerful gaming phones or the best phone for gaming all listing the RedMagic as the overall greatest choice. Fans say they go for the RedMagic as it offers liquid cooling that provides refreshing air to the phone so it doesn't overheat. Another reason the RedMagic 11 is a solid choice for gaming on a smartphone is due to its lightning quick Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
Pair that with the Redmagic's RedCore R4 chip and the phone provides faster game performance, smoother visuals, and powerful cooling. The Redmagic is capable of a resolution of up to 2K and 144Hz and it's all available for around $799.
All about the RedMagic 11 Android phone
It's the internal components that really make the RedMagic 11 tick. Since you are basically carrying around a small powerhouse of a PC in your pocket, the smartphone contains a lot of power in its compact form. Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and RedMagic RedCore R4 is a 7,500mAh battery for hours of game time -– it's been claimed you'll get four if you play "Wuthering Waves" on a full charge –- and a BOE X10 OLED screen display at 2688×1216 pixels.
RAM is one of the most important factors to consider. The RedMagic 11 comes with either a 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM card. Keep in mind that the actual memory on the phone will vary and might be slightly less than written, that's normal for any RAM card. Each component means you can crank up the graphics settings to max, on most games, and enjoy playing.
Another cool feature of the RedMagic 11 is on the back. Flip the phone over to see the cooling system in action. It comes with the liquid cooling setup and you can watch it like you would on a custom built PC. If you don't want all the gadgetry on the back but still want a gaming phone that's a bit cheaper, you could always go for the RedMagic 11 Air, one of the best budget gaming phones.
Do experts agree with users?
Tech and gaming reviewers say that the RedMagic 11s Pro is among the best of the best gaming smartphones around today. It's been called one of the most powerful gaming smartphones for your pocket. It's more than just a phone, but a gaming controller as it includes physical touch triggers on the side that act similarly to an Xbox or PlayStation controller allowing you to shoot or interact with objects in game.
Experts pointed out the unique cooling system as well. In addition to the visual aspect, the phone also comes equipped with several heat-transfer components and a vapor chamber that dissipates heat from the powerful Snapdragon chip, allowing you and the phone to game longer without fear of the device becoming too hot. However, it's been reported that the fan can be quite loud, but it can be turned off when it isn't needed.
It also comes with its own AI chatbot called Mora. Aside from answering your questions and appearing in the phone's Game Space, you can swap your voice with Mora's while you play, which is more a gimmick than actual assistance. As it is a phone, it also comes with cameras and everything else you get with a normal smartphone. If you're looking for a way to play video games as you travel, the RedMagic 11 may be a gaming phone worth buying, especially to play "Call of Duty Mobile", "Destiny: Rising", or "Where Winds Meet."