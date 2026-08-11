What Happens If You Skip The Android 17 Update?

When Google releases a new version of Android, it is typically able to send these over the air updates out to supported Pixel phones at the very same instant. Other phone makers, like Samsung and Motorola, may take more time to customize the feature package, while older phones from third-party OEMs may have to wait months to receive an upgrade after the newest phones do. The easiest way to avoid automatic updates is to turn off automatic downloads in the phone's settings. You might also want to check the "System Update" section of your device settings to see if updates can be downloaded or even installed while your device is connected to Wi-Fi during the overnight hours.

There are rare cases when a software update automatically installs itself onto a device, such as if it is controlled under enterprise fleet management or if it becomes unsafe to use. The latter could be triggered by a product recall or a zero-day security vulnerability that needs to be patched. If you want to totally eliminate these types of updates, your best bet is just to turn off the phone's internet access. That being said, there's no way to prevent your phone from automatically checking for and notifying you when an update is ready to download. You can reduce the visibility of these notifications through a series of toggles; to access them, open the notification shade, pull left on the notification card to reveal a settings or options button and tap it.