This Smartphone Brand Gets Consumer Reports' Worst Owner Satisfaction Score

Apple and Samsung are perhaps two of the most well-known smartphone makers around. Both are highly rated by those who own them, according to Consumer Reports; however, they are far superior when compared with the Nothing Phone brand. When ranked by owner satisfaction, Nothing is among the lowest-rated phone brands on Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports lists Nothing as the worst phone maker for owner satisfaction. Those who own a Nothing phone apparently wouldn't recommend one to anyone they know. The score isn't just for a single phone from the company, but for the entire Nothing smartphone line, including the Nothing Phone (3), Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, and Nothing Phone (3a). The phone brand also ranked pretty poorly in brand reliability.

Nothing's low owner satisfaction score may also be due to its price. The Nothing Phone (3) is listed at $699, the same as the Apple iPhone 16e, but Apple is rated higher than Nothing in every Consumer Reports category. In contrast, the Galaxy A17 5G costs $249.99 and comes highly rated as well.