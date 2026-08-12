This Smartphone Brand Gets Consumer Reports' Worst Owner Satisfaction Score
Apple and Samsung are perhaps two of the most well-known smartphone makers around. Both are highly rated by those who own them, according to Consumer Reports; however, they are far superior when compared with the Nothing Phone brand. When ranked by owner satisfaction, Nothing is among the lowest-rated phone brands on Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports lists Nothing as the worst phone maker for owner satisfaction. Those who own a Nothing phone apparently wouldn't recommend one to anyone they know. The score isn't just for a single phone from the company, but for the entire Nothing smartphone line, including the Nothing Phone (3), Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, and Nothing Phone (3a). The phone brand also ranked pretty poorly in brand reliability.
Nothing's low owner satisfaction score may also be due to its price. The Nothing Phone (3) is listed at $699, the same as the Apple iPhone 16e, but Apple is rated higher than Nothing in every Consumer Reports category. In contrast, the Galaxy A17 5G costs $249.99 and comes highly rated as well.
About Nothing smartphones
Consumer Reports' owner satisfaction score is based on whether CR members would be willing to suggest a Nothing smartphone to their family or friends. As it turns out, Nothing has such a low owner satisfaction score that CR members say they would advise against anyone they know owning a smartphone made by Nothing. It was extremely unlikely that any member who tested a Nothing phone would actually recommend it as an everyday smartphone.
Four of Nothing's phones made the bottom five of Consumer Reports' list. Each one received the same exact ranking across the board for owner satisfaction score, brand reliability, and battery. Another spec that adds to the low rating was the weight of the phones. According to CR, the Nothing Phone (3) is heavier than most other phones, which can make it more bulky in your hand, bag, or pocket. All of those aspects combined are why Nothing is placed in the lowest possible range among the best cell phones, according to Consumer Reports.
As a maker of mid-range phones, such as the Nothing Phone (4a), Nothing may set prices that reflect that as well. The (4a), for example, is listed at around $500, which is lower than most new Apple and Samsung phones. Considering popularity and owner satisfaction, it may not be worth the investment. However, Nothing ranks highly in a few areas, including display, camera quality, and performance.
What users think of Nothing smartphones
If you want a mid-range smartphone that isn't a name brand, Nothing exists to serve that market. Reddit owners say there are a few not-so-great things, such as the placement of the power button and the essential key. One owner felt the essential button was placed in an awkward spot where their thumb rested, causing them to keep activating it. Even an Amazon reviewer states that the button is annoying because it activates the phone's AI and cannot be remapped.
The price for Nothing phones is another topic touched on in a Reddit thread. One user said that Nothing has some good ideas but doesn't really execute them all that well, and they would only recommend a Nothing phone if it were discounted. If paying around $600 for a smartphone is outrageous to you, there is always the Nothing 'B' series phone.
Consumer Reports did have some good things to say about Nothing, though. Some features that hit the mark were the phones' durability and water resistance. The battery life is also considered good, with the (4a) model lasting around 40.5 hours. If you're after a phone with a good camera, it may be worth it. However, when it comes to recommending a new smartphone, Apple and Samsung outweigh Nothing in every Consumer Reports category.