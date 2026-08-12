iPhone Accessory 'Uses Too Much Power'? This Could Be The Fix

Modern iPhones can power various devices via USB-C or Lightning, a feature that can be useful if you want to quickly top up an Apple Watch or AirPods case on the go. That's a feature Apple advertises for iPhone 15 and later models, which can recharge gadgets that support USB Power Delivery (up to 4.5 W). However, using the iPhone to power other devices may lead to error messages that tell the user an attached "accessory uses too much power." That's normal behavior for the iPhone, a built-in mechanism that ensures the handset works as intended. That said, there are ways to fix the problem and prevent similar error messages from appearing on the screen when using the handset to charge a different device or accessory.

iPhones aren't the only Apple devices that may show the same "uses too much power" error message. iPads may also display the same error. That's because Apple introduced support for providing power to other devices in 2010 with iOS 4. Specifically, Apple let users connect cameras to the first-generation iPad at the time, which also meant the iPad could provide power to some devices. In 2015, iOS 9.2 brought support for the Lightning USB Camera Adapter to iPhone 5 and later models. The iPhone 15 series introduced the USB-C port in 2023, enabling reverse wired charging support for the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Before connecting a camera, microphone, external drive, keyboard, and other accessories that may require power from the iPhone or iPad, users should ensure these devices can work with the 4.5 W output the handset can offer. This is the simplest way to prevent power errors, though the prompts may still appear on the screen for other reasons.