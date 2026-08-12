Is Your LG TV Listening To Conversations?

LG's TVs are considered among the best on the market, and the company frequently releases upgrades, such as new picture modes that enhance the OLED experience. However, LG has a dark side that some say could get the company in hot legal water. The manufacturer claims it isn't doing anything illegal, but is allegedly passing responsibility a good argument?

Lately, customers have been accusing LG of some real shady actions, including listening in and spying on people who own LG TVs. These accusations came to a head when Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas, filed a lawsuit against LG (and several other companies), claiming that their TVs displayed screenshots without user consent. Shortly after Paxton sued LG, the company updated its terms of service, but this only made things worse. The new document not only confirmed that LG TVs used AI voice recognition services to record nearby people, but it also claimed that by merely owning the device, it is your responsibility to make sure everyone who visits your house knows and consents to this, as outlined in "applicable wiretapping, eavesdropping, and privacy laws." We're not violating any laws; you are. At least that's how customers are interpreting the TOS.

LG has responded to the situation by releasing statements to outlets that reported on the predicament and its fallout, including TechRadar. In these statements, LG claimed that "LG TVs do not collect, record, or store ambient conversations" and that any features that could do so are optional. However, this assertion seems at odds with the document LG previously released, which states that LG TVs can and do collect, record, and store ambient conversations.