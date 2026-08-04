Seeing Ads On Your LG TV? Here's How To Disable Them

One of the most common problems with LG TVs is their annoying ads. All you want is a clean and distraction-free home screen with just your favorite apps, but what you get is an unnecessarily big ad banner covering almost half of the screen. While seeing ads on your smart TV is actually a universal experience across brands these days, that doesn't mean you should just live with it. They can easily ruin your experience even if they only appear in one place.

The good news is that LG lets you get rid of the ads popping up on your TV. There are generally two ways to do so: via an LG TV setting and using a third-party streaming device. The LG TV setting is conveniently built into the operating system, so you won't have to resort to risky hacks. We'll walk you through how to access it on your LG TV.