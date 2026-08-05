Your Android Phone Can Now Automatically Back Up Documents - Here's How

Earlier this year, Google said that it was making big changes to how backups work, specifically by automatically copying files from your Android devices to Google Drive after a quick setup and approval. The company began adding the feature to test versions of Android back in February 2026, according to a report from Android Authority. Several months later, 9to5Google reports that the feature is rolling out as part of the latest stable release, version 26.26 of Google Play Services, which is in addition to the list of cool new features added in Android's June 2026 update.

This update means your Android phone can finally take advantage of a proper backup solution for documents you create, download, and edit on your device. Once you've turned the feature on, 9to5Google says any .DOC, .PPT, .XLS, .PDF, and other document formats will be backed up from the device. This is great if you download a lot of files onto your device and never think about them again. However, because it utilizes your cloud storage, there's also a risk you might end up using all of that free storage that you get with your Google account when you originally signed up for it.