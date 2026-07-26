Your Android's System Data Now Takes Up Cloud Storage Space - Here's How To Disable It

Google now limits the total cloud storage available to free users to just 5GB across all platforms for new accounts; it used to be 15GB. That means, your emails, photos, documents, everything stored in Google Drive, your app settings on Android, and backups, all count towards that total. Where before, certain datasets were exempt from this, everything is now included, including Android backups. In most cases, Android backups use minimal space, 40MB or so according to Google's estimates, however, that's an average. Yours could use more or less.

Included in those backups are SMS and MMS messages, your call logs and history, device settings and individual app data. You should know all Android data backups are toggled on by default, but it is nice to see Google has finally given Android users the granular backup settings they should have always had. Ideally, backups exist so if you swap phones or get a new device you can restore them easily. But if you don't want this or simply want control over what data is preserved, there's a way to adjust it. You can also disable cloud backups altogether.

On most devices, you can go to Settings > Google (or Google Services) > Other Device Data and disable the toggle next to Back Up Other Device Data. Scroll down and disable each source or app. For example, you can disable call history while leaving SMS backups enabled. If you want to delete previous cloud backups from Google's servers, use your Google account dashboard.