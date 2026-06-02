What Happens To Your Photos And Data If You Cancel Google One?

Cloud storage is an essential purchase for many mobile device users as they generate more personal data each year that needs to be safely stored. Google is a common choice, especially for Android users who are looking for cloud backup and photo storage solutions. With subscriptions ranging from $1.99 per month to $199.99 per month, Google One offers between 100 gigabytes (GB) and 30 terabytes (TB) of storage, with the more expensive plans also including access to premium Gemini AI features. But users can cancel their Google One subscriptions and revert to the free cloud storage available to their Google account by default (15 GB). However, canceling Google One shouldn't be an impulsive action. It should be planned to avoid losing full functionality of key Google apps, including Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, which could be restricted if the account uses more storage than the active plan allows. There is a bit of leeway, as Google will not immediately delete your cloud data when you cancel Google One, but you need to be careful.

Before canceling, it is also important to understand how Google One cloud storage works. A Google Account has access to 15 GB of cloud storage by default (the free tier), shared across Google apps, including Gmail and Google Photos. The same applies to a premium subscription. For example, the Basic tier ($1.99 per month) comes with 100 GB of storage that's available to the user across apps. Google Photos will use storage space from that 100 GB pool without any specific limitations.

Also, the Basic plan supports family sharing with up to five people, something to keep in mind when deciding to cancel a paid subscription. Every person sharing that Google One plan will be affected.