What Happens To Your Photos And Data If You Cancel Google One?
Cloud storage is an essential purchase for many mobile device users as they generate more personal data each year that needs to be safely stored. Google is a common choice, especially for Android users who are looking for cloud backup and photo storage solutions. With subscriptions ranging from $1.99 per month to $199.99 per month, Google One offers between 100 gigabytes (GB) and 30 terabytes (TB) of storage, with the more expensive plans also including access to premium Gemini AI features. But users can cancel their Google One subscriptions and revert to the free cloud storage available to their Google account by default (15 GB). However, canceling Google One shouldn't be an impulsive action. It should be planned to avoid losing full functionality of key Google apps, including Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, which could be restricted if the account uses more storage than the active plan allows. There is a bit of leeway, as Google will not immediately delete your cloud data when you cancel Google One, but you need to be careful.
Before canceling, it is also important to understand how Google One cloud storage works. A Google Account has access to 15 GB of cloud storage by default (the free tier), shared across Google apps, including Gmail and Google Photos. The same applies to a premium subscription. For example, the Basic tier ($1.99 per month) comes with 100 GB of storage that's available to the user across apps. Google Photos will use storage space from that 100 GB pool without any specific limitations.
Also, the Basic plan supports family sharing with up to five people, something to keep in mind when deciding to cancel a paid subscription. Every person sharing that Google One plan will be affected.
What happens when you cancel
To cancel your premium Google One subscription, you'll have to go to the Google One app on your device and cancel your membership. Google will stop charging you after you've canceled the subscription, but Google One storage will continue to be available to you and your family until the next billing cycle. Google will generally not offer refunds for unused periods except in a few select countries.
Losing access to Google One storage will also mean that you lose additional perks included with the subscription, including premium AI access, if available on your paid plan. Also, you'll lose Google Home Premium, Google Health Premium, and YouTube Premium if these are included in the subscription. Your account will revert to the default 15 GB of storage after the subscription expires. Family members will receive the same downgrade.
If your Google One storage usage exceeds 15 GB, your data will remain available to you so you can save it to a computer before deleting it from the cloud. However, as long as the data exceeds 15 GB, Google will automatically restrict your Google apps. In Gmail, for example, you won't be able to send or receive messages. Google Photos will not let you back up additional photos and videos. If you have files in Google Drive, you won't be able to create new documents, sync files, or upload new ones. The restrictions will be lifted once you've deleted enough files so that Google Account storage use drops below 15 GB. Finally, staying over quota for two years may trigger an automatic data deletion.
Precautions to take before you cancel
Some Google One users may have received complimentary Google One access with their Pixel or other Android phone purchase and don't want to pay the subscription beyond that extended free trial. Others may transfer to a Google One alternative from a different provider or simply decide to cut costs on digital subscriptions. Whatever the case, you should plan your cancellation to ensure you don't experience Gmail and Google Photos disruptions and save all your data.
Before canceling, you should consider saving your cloud data to local storage or moving it to a different cloud provider. After that, you can delete most of the files in Google One, which may include Google Photos content, to reduce cloud storage use to under 15 GB. You should also inform family members sharing your Google One subscription to take similar measures. They will also need to reduce their Google One storage usage to prevent restrictions.
Instead of canceling, you may consider downgrading from a more expensive Google One plan to a cheaper option. But even in this scenario, you should ensure your account isn't using more cloud storage than the cheaper Google One subscription to prevent restrictions in Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos.