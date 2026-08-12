5 Google Pixel Settings You Should Always Change On A New Phone

Getting a new Google Pixel phone is a genuinely exciting experience, whether you're unboxing the line's latest and greatest flagship or simply setting up a refurbished older generation model. Out of the box, Google's blend of hardware and software offers a fantastically clean Android user experience that anyone can enjoy. But to get the absolute most out of these devices, however, you shouldn't just stick with the default out-of-the-box configuration. By enabling a handful of features, you can make your Pixel a more useful and powerful phone.

If you're new to the company's line of Pixel smartphones, you may not know that Google leaves several of its most powerful and convenient features turned off right from the start. Why? It likely comes down to conserving battery life, but it might also be a way to avoid stressing out new users with too many options at once. However, Google choosing to have these features turned off by default means everyone misses out on the phone's powerful features and, hands down, some of the smartest quality-of-life improvements any phone could ever hope to have. In short, all of the things that make owning a Pixel so special.

So instead of digging through endless submenus, we put together a list of a few essential settings you should consider toggling on for your new Pixel right away. Taking a few minutes to set these up will immediately make your phone easier (and more enjoyable) to use every day, especially with Pixel settings that speed it up.