Motorola Leak Teases A Flashy, Expensive New Edition Of The Razr

A series of leaked images shared by The Mac Observer suggests an upcoming collaboration between smartphone manufacturer Motorola and renowned jewelry-maker Swarovski. The images show a flashy, blinged-up version of this year's Motorola Razr 70, with a luxurious black quilted pattern on the rear panel and embedded glimmering Swarovski crystals. Motorola's Razr line consistently ranks among the best folding smartphones due to its durability and affordability. Of course, that latter point goes out the window with this expensive new edition that's expected to release later this year.

The Razr 70, known in the U.S. as the Razr 2026, is a clamshell-style flip phone with a large interior screen and versatile cover screen. We reviewed the Motorola Razr 2026, and found it to be the best foldable phone being sold at its relatively low price point.

Dishing out the extra cash for an extravagant Swarovski Edition would give you one of the most stylish phones around, but at that point, isn't it more practical to just buy a higher-end foldable instead? The answer may come down to how much the Swarovski Edition actually costs and how much you're willing to spend.