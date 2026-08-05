Motorola Leak Teases A Flashy, Expensive New Edition Of The Razr
A series of leaked images shared by The Mac Observer suggests an upcoming collaboration between smartphone manufacturer Motorola and renowned jewelry-maker Swarovski. The images show a flashy, blinged-up version of this year's Motorola Razr 70, with a luxurious black quilted pattern on the rear panel and embedded glimmering Swarovski crystals. Motorola's Razr line consistently ranks among the best folding smartphones due to its durability and affordability. Of course, that latter point goes out the window with this expensive new edition that's expected to release later this year.
The Razr 70, known in the U.S. as the Razr 2026, is a clamshell-style flip phone with a large interior screen and versatile cover screen. We reviewed the Motorola Razr 2026, and found it to be the best foldable phone being sold at its relatively low price point.
Dishing out the extra cash for an extravagant Swarovski Edition would give you one of the most stylish phones around, but at that point, isn't it more practical to just buy a higher-end foldable instead? The answer may come down to how much the Swarovski Edition actually costs and how much you're willing to spend.
How much will the Motorola Razr 70 Swarovski Edition cost?
No official price has been announced for the rumored Razr 70 Swarovski Edition as of this writing, but we can make an educated guess based on Motorola's previous products. Motorola collaborated with Swarovski last year to release the Razr 60 Swarovski Edition. It went for $999, a $300 increase over the base model's price of $699.
It's reasonable to expect that the Razr 70 Swarovski will follow the same flat $300 increase. The base model of the 2026 Razr goes for $799, so the new Swarovski Edition could cost $1099. Keep in mind that Swarovski's crystals are factory-produced and not earth-mined, which means that even though they're beautiful works of art, they're not made of precious materials that change in value over time. When you buy a Swarovski Edition Razr, you're paying for a particular aesthetic and a luxurious brand name.
So, will the Motorola 2026 Swarovski Edition be worth buying? Considering how long Motorola phones usually last, which typically ranges from two to four years, you'll certainly have a decent chance to show off the phone as both a practical device and a stunning accessory. On the other hand, there are other high-end phones to consider at this heightened price point. At the very least, though, the leaked images of the Razr 70 Swarovski Edition also indicate that the phone will come with a transparent protective case that will help increase its longevity while still showing off its fashionable design.