3 Apps You Can Sideload On Android Auto

Android Auto apps help users stay focused on driving, but some still wish Google's platform for vehicles offered more. Google intentionally limits things to the basics, like navigation, messaging, and music apps, for the sake of safety. And while this strict approach is great for that, it locks out all kinds of other apps you could use in your car when you're safely parked. However, if you're willing to spend a few minutes tinkering with settings, you can easily sideload other apps onto your vehicle's display (say, for watching YouTube, enjoying your media library, or mirroring your screen) to make it more functional. They'll work even if you're converting an old tablet into an Android Auto head unit.

Since your phone provides the apps you see on your dashboard, sideloading an Android Auto app simply means sideloading the app on your phone. But Android Auto doesn't typically show the apps you've sideloaded onto your phone, so you'll need to activate developer mode within the Android Auto app, then enable the "Unknown Sources" setting to see them. Alternatively, you can utilize a third-party tool like Android Auto Apps Downloader (AAAD), which acts as an unofficial app storefront, letting you bypass Android Auto's restrictions and put third-party software right onto your car's dashboard.

Before you dive in, know there are a few risks of sideloading. Since these programs aren't officially vetted or supported by Google's app store, they can behave unpredictably or stop working after a system update. Sideloading apps on Android Auto is done entirely at your own risk, and to stay safe, you shouldn't use them while driving. But if those caveats are fine with you, here are three beloved apps you can load up to help max out your dashboard's potential for your next road trip.