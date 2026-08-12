How To Get E-Books On An Xteink E-Reader

To get e-books on your Xteink e-reader, there are generally two ways to choose from. The first method, which works across models, is by using the microSD card. Simply take out the microSD card, insert it into your computer using an SD card reader, and transfer the EPUB files like you normally do to any external storage. When you insert the card into your e-ink gadget, the books should be ready to read.

For the Xteink X4 Pro, the latest model in the lineup, the process is much simpler as you only need the Xteink app. Follow these steps:

Turn on Bluetooth on your phone. Install Xteink. Set up the Xteink app by signing up and allowing the necessary permissions. On your Xteink X4 Pro, tap the hamburger menu. Go to Settings. Press Sign in to bind the e-reader to the app. On the Xteink app, tap on Bind device. Scan the QR code displayed on the e-reader. Connect the X4 Pro to a Wi-Fi network. Add a name for your e-reader. Hit Done.

From here, you can now import books to your Xteink using the Import button. To access them on the e-reader, go to the hamburger menu again and select Cloud Sync. The books will then download to your device. If you see formatting issues when you open your EPUBs, you can try converting them first to XTC (Xteink's proprietary file format) via x4converter.rho.sh before transferring them over.

For the X4 and X3 models, you can also bind them to the app, but their interface is much clunkier to use. The Chinese and global versions offer different features too, so depending on what firmware you're on, you might not be able to use the app at all.