Not Motorola, Not Samsung: This Smartphone Brand Was Rated Least Repairable

A device is considered repairable if it meets certain requirements such as its ability to be disassembled, parts availability, and accessibility of instructions provided by or recommended by the manufacturer. IFixit, on the other hand, found that Apple smartphones may not be all that difficult to repair, but agrees that they can be hard to disassemble — which is essentially the first step into the repair process.

Several of Apple's smartphones including the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 16e had the same issues regarding disassembly. The main issues were that all of Apple's phones were considered complicated to disassemble as they had four and even up to five screwhead types and the use of adhesives made getting to components a challenge. If you want to get to the interior, you will need a couple of different-sized screwdrivers. That isn't just annoying but can mean you have to spend more on tools to even get to the repairs in the first place.

Apple smartphones may be tough to open, but the second least repairable phone was Samsung. The company is widely considered the best Android phone brand in customer satisfaction, but repairing one may be quite a chore. While Apple and Samsung are two of the most well-known smartphone makers around, they may cost you more in repairs if they ever break.