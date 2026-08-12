Why Did Dell Stop Making TVs?

If you went shopping for a television in late 2003, you might have stumbled across a familiar brand name that seemed completely outside of its usual territory: Dell. Yes, the undisputed king of chunky desktop towers was suddenly selling LCD TVs. However, the venture was short-lived, as the company halted production just a few years later in 2007. What caused yet another huge shift in direction for the Texas-based PC giant? The short answer is Dell ultimately wanted to keep its focus on computers, not TVs.

At the time, Dell was practically untouchable in the hardware space, and its mail-order computer business was booming. Meanwhile, the market for home entertainment goods was in the midst of a revolution. Bulky CRT televisions were starting to die out, and sleek, flat panels were the ultimate must-have gadget then. But Dell wasn't just throwing spaghetti at the wall here to see what stuck; its executives had a grand vision for the future. They pictured a modern living room where the family PC served as the ultimate entertainment hub, which would be hooked up to (you guessed it) a huge, vibrant, Dell-branded display.

Since the company was already churning out millions of computer monitors for offices around the world, jumping into the consumer television game felt like an easy, profitable win. Dell's executives likely figured they could just use their massive supply chain to build screens cheaply, and tap into their endless list of existing loyal computer buyers to essentially take over people's living rooms overnight. It was a bold plan, to be sure.