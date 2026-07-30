7 Best Selling TVs On Amazon Worth Buying, And 3 You Should Skip
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Amazon is home to the latest smart TV models from Samsung, LG, and other leading brands. In this list, we focused on the retailer's best-selling TVs, considering their specifications, features, and reviews from users and professionals.
However, there are a handful of models that may not be worth the money, given frequent complaints and poor reviews. For instance, some TVs might not meet the overall quality one would expect in a high-end product, while others may miss key detailing features and colors that make the image look bland and unappealing.
We researched beyond Amazon while compiling the list to ensure that the feedback about each TV model is consistent across different sources. Other than this, you will find devices in various price ranges since we aimed to cover the best smart TVs for every budget here.
Buy: Insignia 50-Inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
As one of the best-sellers in the LED & LCD TVs category on Amazon, the Insignia Class F50 Smart Fire TV comes with an Alexa remote, which can be pretty time-consuming. The HDR feature displays all the colors in sharp, vivid detail, showing all the whites in their brightest form and the blacks in their deepest.
In addition, the model is compatible with all the popular streaming platforms and pairs with a smart home hub (which isn't really necessary in 2026), so you can keep up with live camera monitoring and control lights and thermostats. The two speakers help create an immersive audio experience, letting you hear every sound and thump.
Available for $149.99 on Amazon, the TV is rated 4.4 out of 10,450 customer reviews, with many finding the picture quality detailed and vibrant. One user, TheFixer, mentioned: "Their audio leveling works better than on any other TV I've used (whispers can be heard, and explosions don't rattle your teeth). I've still never seen a flat screen TV at ANY price point with decent sounding onboard speakers, but these are among the best I personally have experienced."
PCMag believes that the TV makes for a great addition to any bedroom or living room without making the space look awkward and has an easy-to-use interface that makes it smooth to use for kids and adults alike.
Buy: Hisense 32-Inch Class A4 Series HD 720p Smart Roku TV
The Hisense 32-Inch Class A4 Series Smart Roku TV offers 720-pixel picture quality, which doesn't work with 4K content; nonetheless, at $98.82 (after a 34% discount on Amazon), it is one of the cheapest options while still offering all the great features. You get a slim bezel design and an HD LCD screen with a backlight that enhances the colors and sharpness of the picture. Moreover, it integrates Google Assistant and Alexa for hands-free control.
Dolby Audio delivers every line of dialogue with great clarity while also focusing on background music and effects to create a surround-sound experience. It has a simple home screen with well-made navigation and layouts, and it works with popular streaming apps. Furthermore, there is a dedicated Game Mode where input lag is minimized to 16 milliseconds, so every button press feels instant. Also, the AI Sports Mode enhances the sharpness of the grass and the cheers of the crowd to give you a stadium-like experience.
Rated 4.5 by 2,516 reviewers, with 80% five-star ratings, multiple buyers pointed out that even though the TV does not have a 1,080-pixel display, you can't really tell the difference because the picture output is crisp and vibrant. In a review by PCVerge, they were also satisfied with the performance of this Hisense model in producing vivid colors and frames that create a fairly good viewing experience.
Buy: LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV
The LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV is known as one of the best purchases you can make if you are looking for a smart TV priced under $1,500 — at $1,247.91 on Amazon. The display comes to life through 8 million self-lit OLED pixels that turn on and off to produce rich blacks and vivid colors for lifelike 4K viewing. It has a powerful a9 Gen4 AI Processor that allows for a 120-hertz refresh rate.
Moreover, there's a Filmmaker Mode, plus a Game Optimizer that works with G-Sync and FreeSync technologies to offer an unmatched gaming experience with a one-millisecond response rate to meet the latest gaming graphics and requirements. The integration of ThinQ AI lets you control the device via voice.
With a 4.6-star rating from 2,859 customers, the model was praised for its incredible graphics and the premium features it is built with. CNET was stunned by its super contrast and picture quality that was found to be better than that of the Samsung QN90A QLED and TCL 8K QLED TVs, hence giving it a score of 8.7. They also preferred the LG C1 over its successor, the LG C2, since it is cheaper and provides better value for money than the newer model. In another review by What Hi-Fi, the reviewers found the image clean and controlled even in standard definition and rated it a solid 5 on 5.
Buy: TCL 55 Inch Class QM6K Series
At $547.99, the TCL 55 Inch Class QM6K Series has 1,789 reviews, giving it an average score of 4.4. The high refresh rate of 144 hertz, along with a 240 hertz variable gaming refresh rate, makes this one of the best TCL models you can get for high-paced modern gaming. With QD-Mini LED technology, the screen produces rich, bold colors while keeping contrast at optimum levels for every frame, so you can get the most out of your favorite movies and shows.
There's also a zero-delay transient response system that keeps away blurs, dark shadows, and other irregularities caused by backlight lag in high-paced motion frames. Additionally, the lighting details are also enhanced when playing SDR and HDR content, while the Onkyo 2.1 Speaker System replicates the bass and finer details in the audio.
The backlit voice remote, along with hands-free voice control, makes navigation easier. CNET rated this model at 8.6 and compared it side-by-side to the more expensive TVs, the 65-inch Roku Pro Series and the TCL QM8/QM851. The results showed the QM6K to be the clear winner for watching movies. TechRadar gave it a 4 out of 5, noting that the TCL Halo Control System delivers deeper blacks and the sharper details it claims to produce.
Buy: Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED Q7F Series
Rated 4.3 by 2,571 customers, the Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED Q7F Series is built to deliver stunning 4K resolution at a 60-hertz refresh rate, which is good enough for casual viewing. It uses Samsung Vision AI to optimize colors, contrast, and overall visuals. Nanodots help reproduce every color in its richest form. Even Amazon users agree that the picture quality is pretty impressive, and it also offers adaptive brightness that adjusts to room lighting conditions.
Moreover, the TV has Object Tracking Technology, which means the sound follows the moving object, such as a speeding car, to mimic the sound moving from one part of the screen to the other. You can pair external soundbars with the TV, and with Q-Symphony, the TV's audio will blend in well with the soundbar to enhance the audio quality. Currently priced on Amazon at $297.99 after a 14% discount, the Q7F gives you access to 2,700+ free channels and over 400 Samsung TV Plus premium channels.
Sam Mobile noted that this Samsung TV produces strikingly good colors for the price range and has really low input lag, which makes it a suitable option for gaming. Even Amazon users agreed that PS5 and Xbox games look fantastic on the display, and they have been using it for everyday gaming. On a side note, you can also boost the picture quality further by tweaking a few settings on your smart TV.
Buy: Amazon Fire TV 43 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
The Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV has an ultra-slim bezel for a greater viewing area as the content plays in vivid 4K Ultra HD quality. The crisp, sharp visuals, supported by bright colors, enhance the viewer experience. Other than these, the TV has Dolby Digital Plus that produces high-quality sound, while the TV also works with the Fire TV Soundbar to create a more immersive audio output.
It is also built with some underrated smart TV features that expand its accessibility to people with disabilities, such as the Vision feature, which adjusts the viewing for those with low vision, while the Hearing features allow deaf or hard-of-hearing users to boost dialogue delivery and more. This Amazon TV is up for sale for $289.88 on the platform and has garnered a 4.4-star score via 2,782 users who loved the TV's vibrant picture quality and described the colors as "beautiful."
An Amazon user bought this as his seventh Fire TV and was truly impressed by its ability to pair with the existing smart home setup to fetch live camera feeds, such as from respective Ring accounts, and also praised the high responsiveness of the Alexa Voice Remote, which they found to work much better than voice remotes from Samsung and LG. PCVerge gave it 4.2, mentioning that it handles reflections well and is a decent pick for those on a budget.
Buy: TCL 55-Inch Q65 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Labeled as an Amazon's Choice product, the TCL 55-Inch Q65 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV ($318) comes with ample features that make it a great modern purchase. The display produces 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering every frame in the clearest form. Plus, Quantum Dot Technology gives images a lifelike feel by enhancing every color for vibrant, rich imagery, and the built-in LED backlight produces brighter visuals.
This QLED TV by TCL features an AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI abilities that smartly adjusts the color, contrast, and clarity, while the HDR Pro+ technology further enhances the accuracy of colors and details. The Game Accelerator 120 keeps lag at bay for a highly responsive gaming session, while the Auto Game Mode reduces input lag and latency to the lowest. Amazon user Lane ran the Moonlight Game Streaming software on the TV to stream games from their PC onto the TV screen, and the results were strong. There was no input lag with an external controller, and the graphics were perfect with zero skipped frames.
With a score of 4.3 from 2,521 reviews, this TCL model is known to offer excellent picture quality for the price. "The TCL Q6's simple design, large size options, solid performance, and abundance of streaming options through the Google TV platform deliver pretty much everything a price-conscious customer is looking for," mentioned Tom's Guide in their review.
Skip: Toshiba 50 Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
The Toshiba 50" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is built with AI upscaling technology that claims to deliver near-4K-level picture quality for full HD content. There is a Super Contrast Booster that enhances the depth of colors in the frame to give them a realistic look. Despite these technologies, the model, when reviewed by Rtings, was found to have terrible contrast and unsatisfactory levels of black uniformity. They did mention that it has a low input lag and a wide viewing angle, so you can watch content from different directions.
Apart from this, CNET compared the model to other competitors in the similar price range, like the TCL 4-Series and the Vizio V-Series, and noted that its color and contrast were worse than those of the other two TVs. Although there are several smart TV settings that can fix washed-out colors, they may not work with a device that already has a poorly made display.
You can purchase this Toshiba TV for $199.99 on Amazon after a 43% price reduction. But even Amazon users mentioned that the TV's response time is pretty slow and it takes forever to boot, which is super frustrating. The TV has a 4.3-star rating from 3,989 reviewers; still, there are many known faults that users have pointed out, so it's better to stay away from the model.
Skip: Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD U8000F
Coming from one of the major smart TV brands, the Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD U8000F did not really sit well with buyers. One of the biggest turnoffs with this model is that it fails to prevent reflections on the screen, which hinders the viewing experience, according to testing by Expert Reviews. They also noticed that the TV responds slowly to commands and that navigation sometimes lags, and the same opinion is reflected in Amazon user comments. Many customers reported that the interface is slow despite the TV having a Crystal Processor 4K with a refresh rate of 60 hertz.
Another recurring complaint is that it comes with an awful remote that does not work very well and can be super sluggish at times. Moreover, the TV is not very bright and fails to produce impressive visuals in the dark, as per Rtings, who also mentioned that it does not tackle motion very well and can result in blur while watching action-packed content or sports. However, there are a few settings that can fix dark scenes, so they might be worth a try if you can get a trial of the model in-store. The Samsung model sits at a 4.2-star rating on Amazon and can be bought at a 14% discount for $297.99.
Skip: Sony 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV
The Sony 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV has 4.4 stars from 1,512 reviews on Amazon, but the model has several flaws worth knowing. Amazon customers reported a ton of issues with the TV, such as the TV failing to connect to the internet despite several tries and subpar audio quality, which forced several users to resort to external speakers and soundbars. In addition, the TV lacks the features and specifications required by modern gaming titles, so you might not be able to play the latest titles, as per the testing by What Hi-Fi and Rtings.
Other than these, it cannot handle dark content well, as the TV offers poor black levels, and many customers commented that the blacks are too black and there isn't much contrast, especially when you use the TV with basic settings. Amazon is selling the smart TV for $798, and based on verdicts from multiple sources, it might not be worth spending that much.
Methodology
Amazon offers a great variety of smart TVs from various well-known brands, such as TCL, Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. While these brands certainly have a good reputation for producing top-notch smart TVs, not all models have been successful in meeting user expectations. Therefore, we set certain criteria that all the TVs in the list had to meet.
For instance, the TVs needed to have a minimum rating of 4.2 on Amazon, collected from at least 1,500 user reviews. We also reviewed customer reviews to see what the general opinion has been about the model among purchasers. In addition, all the TVs are backed by expert reviews from sites like Rtings, PCVerge, and more, who found the models to excel in performance upon testing.
Now for the models that you should skip: there have been recurring faults, as mentioned by multiple customers in the comment section. Expert testing showed the same problems with the TV, such as poor picture quality, inability to produce deep blacks, and others. Consequently, it is worth staying away from TV models with known issues, even if they are on Amazon's best-sellers list.