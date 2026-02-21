5 Smart TV Settings That Can Fix Washed-Out Colors

If your smart TV has washed-out colors, if the picture looks faded or gray and not rich and vibrant, it rarely has to do with the display panel. More often, the issue stems from misconfigured display settings, an incorrect picture preset, or modes designed to alter the display. The smart TV is doing exactly as instructed, the instructions just aren't right.

This is even more common with new smart TVs, because models on display in stores usually have high brightness and vivid levels to make them appealing under fluorescent lighting. But the lighting in homes is typically not as bright, and when the TV is operated with the same settings, the colors may look washed-out. Keep in mind that when it comes to display settings, there's no universal preset. Instead, the ideal settings come down to the individual setup, lighting conditions, and display source.

The good news is that fixing washed-out colors often takes less than a few minutes, once you identify what's triggering the problem in the first place. But generally, reconfiguring a few does the trick and brings picture quality back to life.