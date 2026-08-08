Critics Praised This Adam Driver Sci-Fi Film With An All-Star Cast, But Audiences Ignored It

When Jeff Nichols made his first studio movie, "Midnight Special," circa ten years ago, everything was set up for it to be a success. In the years that preceded it, the writer-director established his name as an up-and-coming filmmaker with three indies ("Shotgun Stories," "Take Shelter," and "Mud," respectively) that brought him well-earned recognition among critics and a small but sophisticated audience. His fourth feature boasted a minor yet prestigious cast, including Michael Shannon (his frequent collaborator), Joel Edgerton, Adam Driver, Kirsten Dunst, and Jaeden Martell, among others, alongside an intriguing script with a central mystery and a mesmerizing atmosphere that set him apart from his peers. And yet, despite the showers of critical praise the movie received early on, audiences dismissed it so much that it ended up flopping at the box office, garnering only $7.1 million worldwide against its $18 million budget.

"Midnight Special" follows two men, Roy (Shannon) and Lucas (Edgerton), on the run with a young boy named Alton (Martell), who seems to possess an otherworldly power that both the FBI and a religious cult want to contain, observe, and control. Roy, who is the birth father of Alton, knows that his son is destined for something divine, and he's willing to do anything and everything (including murder) to get him to the destination Alton is pulled toward by his gift. The journey takes four days, with deliberate stops and encounters with helpers, as the FBI is breathing down the trio's neck amid a nationwide search, during which we slowly learn about Alton's condition, what he is, and why it's crucial for him to remain free and get where he needs to be before it's too late.