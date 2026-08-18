5 TCL TV Features You Have To Enable Yourself

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If you own a TCL TV, there may be some features you haven't experienced. As far as televisions go, the company is known for producing solid displays with prices that are rather approachable. Users should also be aware that getting the best mileage out of these displays may take a little more than unpacking one and plugging it in. For those that have never explored the Settings menu, here are some TCL features you have to enable yourself.

From setting up smart home functionalities to potentially getting a better picture from your TV, TCL displays can include a variety of features that may not be immediately apparent. We can tell you where these options are located and why you may even want them in the first place. Fortunately, most of these features simply involve navigating to specific Settings menus and ensuring your devices have the right connections (home features will require the appropriate accessories, of course).

Remember that you may need to do some additional research to ensure your TV actually supports these features, and some steps may be approximations. Knowing this, here are some ways to get more out of your TCL television.