It's Time To Stop Believing This Outdated Solar Power Myth

The human race has, unfortunately, pushed the pedal to the metal on climate change. And it's only getting worse, as the rate of climate change has doubled since the '70s. While it's still not too late to change course, renewable energy projects are not without opposition. Both wind and solar energy have progressed so much that they're cost-effective at scale. In the past, it was believed that achieving fiscal efficiency was enough to kickstart the process of constructing new facilities, but this didn't happen, in part because of value-based reasons and in part due to outdated myths.

There are countless innovations that make solar panels even more reliable than they already are. Yet, go through a few online forums, and you'll see that a lot of people still believe solar energy simply isn't enough to provide power during nighttime and periods of no sunlight. Put differently, the myth that a solar plant needs a 100% fossil fuel backup, while true in the past, is severely outdated by today's standards.

It's not just a bunch of tree huggers pushing the praise. The Department of Energy has outright confirmed that when combined with other renewable sources, using sodium-ion batteries and storing excess energy makes solar energy perfectly reliable — all without requiring fossil fuel backup power. According to the agency's studies, California is a prime example of this. In addition to dropping its natural gas dependency from 60% to 36%, by 2025, solar power accounted for 27% of its in-state electricity production.