With NASA and astronauts turning their focus to landing on the Moon again by early 2028 in the Artemis program, people are once again showing an appreciation for what NASA accomplished by landing successfully on the Moon in 1969. The technology that the Apollo 11 spacecraft used in 1969 was cutting edge in how NASA's engineers combined multiple components to work together. However, compared to today's consumer technology gear, Apollo 11 was operating at a distinct disadvantage in speed and power.

Even though the 1960s space race influenced the development of today's technology, almost any modern tech product offers significantly more processing power and computer memory than what was available throughout the Apollo 11 spacecraft. Some of today's gadgets that offer more power than what the Apollo 11 astronauts had at their disposal include digital calculators, smart lightbulbs, car infotainment systems, smartphones, and smartwatches. (Some modern musical greeting cards may even have more processing power.)

When discussing the computing power in the Apollo 11 spacecraft, people are referring to the Apollo Guidance Computer (AGC). It generated real-time navigation calculations, creating these calculations more accurately and far faster than the human astronauts could do. NASA had more powerful ground-based computer systems in its Mission Control Center (MCC), but the lag in radio communications of a few seconds was too great, meaning the navigation calculations needed to occur on board. The need to limit the AGC's weight for a successful liftoff also limited the computing hardware it could contain.