Ford Just Announced A New Truck That Could Make Slate's Pickup Obsolete

Electric cars have come a long way in a short amount of time. Today, you can buy plenty of reliable electric vehicles if you know where to look. Electric pickup trucks are the next big evolution, and currently, Slate's Blank Slate truck holds the title of the most affordable offering, even though it is only open to pre-order. However, Ford will soon give that truck a run for its money.

Earlier today, Ford announced the Fathom (not to be confused with the Fathom AI Notetaker), the next generation of electric pickup trucks. The company made many claims about the Fathom and how it will surpass rival vehicles. These include "more passenger volume than the Toyota RAV4" and a touchscreen display that supports features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Oh, and the most important feature is the Fathom's new iteration of BlueCruise, which is a driving assistance program that takes control of the wheel for you in designated areas (for $49.99 a month, that is).

Since Ford only just revealed the Fathom, we don't know much about its packages, but the company did say the EV's price will start at $28,350, not including destination and delivery fees or taxes. This isn't as affordable as the Blank Slate's base model, which begins at $24,950 (again minus fees and taxes), but it's still less expensive than the Cybertruck.