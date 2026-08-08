3 Streaming Devices With The Longest Software Support

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Thanks to shortages of RAM and storage as well as AI data centers, many items you use every day have skyrocketed in price, and it looks like they are only going to be rising more in the near future. Streaming devices, for example, are seeing an uptick in cost across the board, with Roku raising prices by 60% and Apple raising prices on the Apple TV 4K. Rather than wait for newer and costlier devices to hit the market as it continues to adjust to the global RAM and storage shortages, there's no better time to buy a streaming device than right now. So why not secure yourself a box that offers the longest software support possible to get the most out of your expenditure?

There are a handful of choices that offer long term software support, ensuring you can weather the RAMpocolyse while snagging yourself a streaming device for your living room or bedroom before prices rise further. No matter if you're an Android diehard, prefer the comfort of Apple's clean ad-free tvOS, or are already invested in the simplicity of Roku's premium channels, we've rounded up three streaming devices that offer the longest software support in the industry.