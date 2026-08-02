5 Essential Apps To Download On Your Nvidia Shield TV Pro

If you want to stream shows and movies onto your TV, Consumer Reports claims that the Nvidia Shield TV Pro is the best streaming device on the market. The Shield TV Pro scores top marks for its picture quality and ease of use, but it also edges out the competition thanks to its built-in GeForce Now app — a service that lets you stream games from a selection of digital storefronts.

Out of the box, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro includes just about every app and feature most users will need. Major streaming apps such as Netflix come pre-installed, and each model is compatible with advanced audiovisual systems such as 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos; you only need to set them up. And make sure your TV (and soundbar or surround sound setup) are compatible with these formats. However, the Nvidia Shield TV Pro can use plenty of other apps via the built-in store that will improve your experience. Some provide more streaming options, while others let you experience all the Nvidia Shield TV Pro has to offer while saving you a few bucks (legally, of course).

Here are all the apps we think are worth a try. These entries are in no particular order, and many include multiple apps that provide similar — but not identical — services.