5 Reasons Why Some Gamers Still Can't Stand Cloud Gaming In 2026

Sony came under fire for ditching physical games in favor of an all-digital future, which might not sound like a big issue until you consider that the company has removed digital content not just from its stores but also from user libraries. If buying a digital product isn't ownership, then what about cloud gaming? Different cloud gaming services treat what games you can and can't play slightly differently.

For instance, Amazon Luna lets you play any of the games in its library, but if you have the basic service that comes with Amazon Prime, you can only play some of these titles. Once a game leaves rotation, you can't play it, even if you're in the middle of the campaign. The same is also true for any titles you stream via Xbox Game Pass. While Microsoft frequently updates its library with new titles, Microsoft giveth, Microsoft taketh away. Once a game is gone, you can neither stream it nor play it on your console. GeForce Now is the exception to this rule since the service links to online accounts (Steam, GOG, and Epic Games). But that setup comes with its own problems.

Many games are locked behind a subscription paywall, so even if you own titles like "007: First Light" or "Monster Hunter Wilds," you can't stream them without an additional recurring membership fee. And that doesn't even tackle the biggest elephant in the room: Whenever you purchase a game on Steam (and other digital storefronts), you don't actually buy the game, just a license that gives you permission to access it. Ownership is basically an illusion in the modern gaming industry, whether you stream or not.