Can't Log Into Your Linksys Router? This Could Be The Fix

If you're adding a router to your network, it's extremely important to lock down the administrative side of the device. Per a Broadband Genie report, 81% of people have never changed their router's default admin password and 47% have never adjusted any factory settings. Furthermore, the report shows that 69% of users have never even changed their Wi-Fi password. All of these inactions put their network, devices connected to it, and their families at risk. Getting into that administrative dashboard should always be priority one with a new router, and changing the admin and Wi-Fi passwords should be the first action taken.

On a new device, that's pretty straightforward, but if it's a used device — such as a secondhand router acquired from family or friends — and can't login, that can be a little more challenging. With Linksys routers, specifically, you may run into additional errors trying to log in, like a "bad gateway error." Don't fret. There are some things you can do here. The ultimate answer is almost always to factory reset the router, which will completely wipe existing settings. In that case, you'll need to set up your entire network again, including choosing the SSID (or the name of your Wi-Fi network), choosing a new password, and reconnecting your devices. Being locked out is not ideal, so it helps to know some ways you can get back in.