4 Underrated Router Brands That Can Compete With Netgear

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Netgear products consistently rank among the best Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems you can buy. However, reviewers have noted that Netgear's premium models, like the Nighthawk M7 5G, can be prohibitively expensive. Many people might feel locked into buying an overpriced Netgear router. After all, you wouldn't want to buy one of Netgear's budget models; those tend to be cheap routers that should be avoided if you want good value for your money. Luckily, there are several router brands that can compete with Netgear, enabling you to choose a viable alternative at your desired price point.

What makes a router competitive with one of the most well-known names on the market? First and foremost, it should provide competent support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 features. There are many reasons you should upgrade your router to Wi-Fi 7, and we've reached a time when even the lesser-known brands are expected to satisfy those demands. These are some underrated router brands that are worth considering if you want a Netgear alternative.